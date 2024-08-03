Manipur CM assures probe into alleged landmine blasts along Indo-Myanmar border

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the alleged frequent landmine blasts along the Indo-Myanmar border in the state’s Kamjong district will be investigated, and a proper report will be sent to the concerned ministries, including the ministry of external affairs, for taking necessary steps. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (File Photo)

Singh informed the House in response to the calling attention motion raised by Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing during the 6th session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Keishing raised the issue that frequent incidents of landmine blasts have been occurring mostly between Indo-Myanmar international border pillar numbers 91 to 94.

He said that the Assam Rifles, who have been utilised as border guarding forces for the last three decades, are performing duties that should be handled by civil administration, including the customs department and the forest department.

Highlighting some recent incidents, Leishiyo said that two individuals traveling on a motorcycle sustained injuries in a landmine explosion on May 1 this year at Namlee along the Namlee-Mansa (Myanmar) road.

Another refugee, staying at Aloyo, Kamjong district, sustained landmine blast injuries at Z Choro village, Manipur, in the second week of May.

He added that two more were injured near Wanglee on May 22, and a landmine explosion claimed one life and inflicted critical injuries on two others at Wanglee Market on July 25. Another minor also died in the landmine explosion, the lawmaker claimed.

Leishiyo said the landmines are reportedly planted by Myanmar militants to terrorize the villagers residing in the Indo-Myanmar areas.

Singh noted that since the issue involves two countries, he will send a team comprising Assam Rifles, state forces, and Criminal Investigation Department personnel to investigate the matter and will send a report to the concerned ministries and the external affairs ministry.

The CM said that he will personally contact the ministry to emphasize the seriousness of the matter and will urge for necessary steps to be taken at the earliest to remove the fear-psychosis among the villagers.