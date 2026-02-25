Manipur CM briefs PM Modi on peace initiatives, seeks focus on women empowerment

IMPHAL : Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the steps taken by the new government to bring peace and harmony in the state and urged him to take special care of women empowerment programmes in the state. Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand. (ANI)

This is the first time Khemchand met the Prime Minister and other union ministers after he took over as the state’s chief minister on February 4.

Khemchand, accompanied by his two deputies — Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP and Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) — met Modi at PM’s office in Seva Teerth.

“CM of Manipur, Shri @YKhemchandSingh, alongwith Deputy CMs, Smt. @KipgenNemcha, Shri Losii Dikho met Prime Minister @narendramodi,” the PMO said in a post on X.

The chief minister also invited the Prime Minister to visit the state at a convenient date.

The chief minister said that during the meeting he briefed the PM on the sustained measures undertaken by the state government to restore peace, stability, and communal harmony across Manipur. The Manipuri delegation also reaffirmed an unwavering commitment between communities of the state to ensuring inclusive governance and long-term reconciliation, according to a government statement.

Khemchand thanked the Prime Minister for the meeting, saying it “marks an important milestone in our continued efforts to accelerate the growth and holistic development of Manipur.”

“We extend our sincere gratitude, Honourable Prime Minister, for your concern regarding Manipur and for graciously sparing your valuable time for us. We look forward to Manipur’s progress under your guidance towards peace and development,” he said in a post on his official X account.

The chief minister rushed to the national capital on February 21 amid speculation over cabinet expansion. Since then, he had met several ministers including defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, DoNER minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and agriculture and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan . He also met and BJP president Nitin Nabin.