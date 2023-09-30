Manipur CM, facing the heat over killing of two students, gives new assurance

As the tension escalated in Manipur over the killing of two students, chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday assured people that the culprits would be caught soon. “Definitely, we will catch the culprits. Everything will be fine soon,” Biren Singh told the media.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh

Massive protests have rocked the northeastern state, especially Imphal, ever since the photos showing the bodies of two students surfaced online earlier this week. The protests led to the state government reimposing a ban on mobile internet services till October 1.

According to the Manipur Police, the initial probe into the investigation revealed that the two students may have eloped on July 6 but got trapped in an area dominated by one community while fleeing, after which they were allegedly abducted and murdered.

The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) held a meeting at the Manipur police headquarters in Imphal to discuss the law and order situation in the state. During the meeting, the officers were apprised of the unfortunate injuries of students as well as security personnel.

Attempted attack on Manipur CM's residence

Amid the tensions, a protesting mob on Thursday night tried to attack the Manipur CM's ancestral home in Imphal. According to the police, the security forces used several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse the mob.

The ethnic violence in Manipur first began on May 3 after clashes broke out during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Reportedly over 170 people have been killed since then, while several have been injured and displaced.

(With inputs from ANI)

