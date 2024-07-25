Manipur CM invites tribal MLAs to join assembly session

Imphal: Manipur chief Minister N Biren Singh has invited 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs to attend the upcoming session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly, officials aware of the matter said. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (File Photo)

“I am inviting them personally to join the session… .We will cooperate”, said CM Singh. The state assembly session is scheduled from July 31 to August 12.

Singh’s statement came on the sideline of “Distribution of Benefits and Launching of Books” held at the chief minister’s residence on Thursday.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey in exercise of the power on July 13 conferred under clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, summoned the 6th session of Manipur Legislative Assembly session on 11am of July 31.

The 10 tribal MLAs, seven from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, two from the Kuki People’s Alliance and one Independent, have skipped two previous assembly sessions amid their demand for a separate administration for the tribals, following the unrest and violence in the northeastern state which has been going on since May 3, 2023.

More than 200 have been killed and over 50,000 displaced since ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis began on May 3 last year.