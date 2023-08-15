‘End violence, live peacefully’: Manipur CM's appeal to people on I-Day

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday urged people to end violence in the state and bring peace. In his address after hoisting the National Flag at the First Manipur Parade Ground on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the CM said, “I convey my message to the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy.”

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inspecting a Guard of Honour on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day(PTI)

“I appeal to all to end violence and live together peacefully as before,” CM Singh said.

Wishing everyone a happy Independence Day, the CM added, “Let the National Flag be a symbol of unity, diversity, and our unwavering commitment to a better future for every citizen.”

Earlier, Singh posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Happy 77th Independence Day to all my fellow countrymen. Amidst this vibrant mosaic, let's remember that our collective spirit transcends boundaries. It's the unity that binds us in times of triumph and trial alike. On this momentous occasion, let's salute the tricolour that unfurls a tapestry of dreams, resilience, and progress.”

Violence first broke out in Manipur on May 3 between the Kuki and Metei communities in which nearly 160 people have lost their lives and over 50,000 people have been displaced. The violence and protests in the northeastern state intensified after a horrific May 4 video of women being paraded naked went viral on social media.

PM Modi's appeal for peace in Manipur during I-Day speech

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in the state and said that “people across the country stand with the people of Manipur”.

“The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest,” the PM said.

