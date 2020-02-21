e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Manipur drug dealers held in Kolkata with ‘party drugs’ worth more than Rs 2 crore

Manipur drug dealers held in Kolkata with ‘party drugs’ worth more than Rs 2 crore

The dealers came from the Lilong police station area of Thoubal district in Manipur.

india Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The tablets were hidden inside the front and rear door panels of the vehicle. More than eight kilos of drugs were hidden in the packets.
The tablets were hidden inside the front and rear door panels of the vehicle. More than eight kilos of drugs were hidden in the packets. (CREDIT: KOLKATA POLICE.)
         

Two alleged drug dealers from Manipur, who were travelling in a car registered in Assam, were arrested by the special task force of the Kolkata Police in the southern part of the city on Thursday. Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.3 crore in the black market were seized from the car. Yaba tablets are popularly known as ‘party drugs’.

The dealers came from the Lilong police station area of Thoubal district in Manipur.

City police officials said the dealers, Syed Amir Hussain,,25, and Md Ataour Rahman, 33, along with their driver Hanif Sheikh, 34, a resident of Kaliachak in Bengal’s Malda district, were arrested from the Taratala area.

The tablets were hidden inside the front and rear door panels of the vehicle. More than eight kilos of drugs were hidden in the packets.

The accused men were charged under Section 22(c) and 29 of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A city court remanded them to police custody till March 6.

tags
top news
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Another Kerala nun accuses deposed Jalandhar bishop of sexual harassment
Another Kerala nun accuses deposed Jalandhar bishop of sexual harassment
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Tripura man held for rape-murder of daughter’s 6-yr-old friend
Tripura man held for rape-murder of daughter’s 6-yr-old friend
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan review: Ayushmann jabs at homophobia
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan review: Ayushmann jabs at homophobia
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news