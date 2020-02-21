Manipur drug dealers held in Kolkata with ‘party drugs’ worth more than Rs 2 crore

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:14 IST

Two alleged drug dealers from Manipur, who were travelling in a car registered in Assam, were arrested by the special task force of the Kolkata Police in the southern part of the city on Thursday. Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.3 crore in the black market were seized from the car. Yaba tablets are popularly known as ‘party drugs’.

The dealers came from the Lilong police station area of Thoubal district in Manipur.

City police officials said the dealers, Syed Amir Hussain,,25, and Md Ataour Rahman, 33, along with their driver Hanif Sheikh, 34, a resident of Kaliachak in Bengal’s Malda district, were arrested from the Taratala area.

The tablets were hidden inside the front and rear door panels of the vehicle. More than eight kilos of drugs were hidden in the packets.

The accused men were charged under Section 22(c) and 29 of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A city court remanded them to police custody till March 6.