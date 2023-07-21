In Manipur shocker, a litany of lapses by govt and police
Jul 21, 2023 12:33 AM IST
The outrage was immediate. The Opposition reacted strongly. Union minister Smriti Irani called CM Biren Singh. On Thursday, the police made the first 4 arrests
Sometime on Wednesday afternoon, a 30-second video began popping up on social media timelines, on internet searches, on WhatsApp groups. Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence for over two-and-a-half months, and despite an internet ban since May 3 — the day the attacks first began — there have been photos and videos that capture the carnage. But this was different, chilling in its brutality. For 30 seconds, the video showed a rabid group of men hooting and applauding as two women, stripped and distraught, were paraded through a field, constantly heckled and molested and groped as they walked.
