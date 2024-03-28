Manipur gov’s order ahead of Easter declaring work weekend triggers outrage

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey’s order declaring March 30-31 as a work weekend for government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, autonomous bodies, and societies has triggered outrage in the ethnic violence-hit state with tribal groups pointing out that the end of the week coincides with Easter. The order cited end of the 2023-24 financial year for the move. (Facebook)

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an umbrella body of tribal groups, said the order would hurt the sentiments of the Christian community. “There are many Christians in Manipur. Sunday is a day of rest and we have Easter Sunday,” said ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong.

Poumai Naga Tsiidoumai Me, an apex body of Naga student groups, issued a statement requesting the government to withdraw the order.

Manipur’s 2.8 million Christians accounted for 40.1% of the state’s population as per the 2011 census. They belong to tribes such as Kukis, Zo, and Nagas.

Uikey’s order said offices must remain open during the weekend as it marks the end of the 2023-24 financial year. “The Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare 30th (Saturday) and 31st (Sunday) March 2024 as working days for all Government Offices including Public Sector Undertakings/Corporations/Autonomous Bodies/Societies under the State Government of Manipur for [the] smooth functioning of Offices in the last few days of the Financial Year (2023-24). This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority,” said the order.

Protests against a high court order last year asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government to submit recommendations for the inclusion of majority Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes category triggered protracted violence that has left over 200 people dead and 50,000 displaced in Manipur. The order opened old fault lines between mostly Hindu Meiteis and predominately Christian Kuki and Nagas tribal communities residing in the state’s hill districts. Meiteis account for around 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in Imphal Valley.