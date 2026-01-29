Manipur govt aims to resettle 40,000 displaced persons by March

IMPHAL: The Manipur government aims to resettle more than 10,000 families comprising 40,000 people who have been displaced due to ethnic violence in the state by March 31, Manipur chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said in a statement on Thursday. Internally Displaced Persons and people under the aegis of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity hold a protest demanding rehabilitation (ANI)

Goel said that about 3,700 families, comprising about 16,500 IDPs (internally displaced persons), have been resettled as of date.

The statement by the state’s top civil servant comes a day after the Supreme Court extended till July 31 the tenure of a high-powered committee of retired judges constituted to evaluate the effectiveness of relief and rehabilitation measures in Manipur, where ethnic violence has persisted since May 2023.

Since taking the suo motu cognisance of the matter in July 2023, the Supreme Court has repeatedly monitored the situation in Manipur, stressing the need for sustained humanitarian intervention and accountability in relief and rehabilitation measures.

In his statement on Thursday, Goel said that a state-level committee he chairs monitors the rehabilitation process. A similar review is conducted at the district level.

“The primary aim of the Government is to gradually and securely rehabilitate IDPs, restore stable living conditions, and enable resumption of livelihoods, education and normal community life. The Government’s vision extends beyond mere relocation of IDPs from camps to their homes, rather a holistic transition out of Relief Camps with focus on livelihood, education and overall wellness of the IDPs,” he said.

“By December 2025, more than 2,200 families consisting of about 10,000 IDPs had

been resettled. To further this momentum, approximately 7,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Special PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) for the reconstruction of fully damaged houses and these units are currently in various stages of completion,” Goel added.

The statement said ₹1,124 crore had been released for the resettlement of IDPs at various locations.

“The Government aims to resettle more than 10,000 displaced IDP families consisting of more than 40,000 IDPs by 31st March, 2026. The Government remains committed to ensure timely and safe rehabilitation of all displaced persons at the earliest,” the statement said.

Ethnic clashes in Manipur first erupted on May 3, 2023, during protests against a court-ordered move to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list. The violence rapidly spread across the state, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled their homes, often taking shelter in forests or crossing into neighbouring states. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13 last year.

The clashes have claimed over 260 lives to date, displacing more than 60,000 people from both sides. Since then, most displaced families have been living in relief camps across the state, while some are staying outside the state.