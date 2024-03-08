Manipur: Indian Army JCO abducted from home in Thoubal district

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was abducted from his home in Manipur's Thoubal district on Friday, PTI reported, citing officials. Officials said that while the cause of the abduction is not known, initial reports suggest that the case appears to be of extortion.(Reuters file photo)

The JCO, identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, was on leave when some people barged into his home in Charangpat Mamang Leikai village at around 9 am and took him in a vehicle.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officials said that while the cause of the abduction is not known, initial reports suggest that the case appears to be of extortion as Singh's family had received such threats in the past.

A coordinated search operation has been launched by all security agencies to rescue the JCO, according to PTI. All vehicles plying on National Highway 102 are being checked.

Also Read | Oldest paramilitary force in country blighted by new questions in Manipur

This is the fourth such incident since the commencement of the conflict in Manipur wherein soldiers while on leave, on duty or their relatives have been targeted.

In September, a former Assam Regiment soldier Serto Thangthang Kom was kidnapped and killed by an unidentified armed group from the valley. He was posted in Manipur's Leimakhong with the Defence Service Corps (DSC).

In November, four family members of a serving soldier were abducted and later killed in Imphal West district. They were identified as family members of Henthing Haokip, an Indian Army soldier serving in Jammu and Kashmir.

In February, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) from Manipur Police was attacked in his house in Imphal city and subsequently abducted. While the police did not name the group behind the abduction but people aware of the matters said radical Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol may have been involved.

Ethnic violence in Manipur has since May last year left over 200 people dead and nearly 50,000 people displaced. Officials say the ethnic violence has degenerated into anarchy with underground militant groups regaining support.

(Inputs from PTI)