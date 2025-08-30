Manipur man sentenced to 5 years in prison for step-daughter’s sexual assault

IMPHAL: A Manipur court has sentenced a 58-year-old man to five years in prison for the sexual assault of his step-daughter in 2019. The special Pocso Court had convicted the man and his wife on August 29 (FILE PHOTO)

The girl’s mother has also been sentenced to six months in prison under Section 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for not reporting the minor’s sexual assault to the authorities. The jail term would, however, be set off against the prison term already served as an undertrial.

R.K. Memcha Devi, special judge of the Pocso Court, said she had ordered the minimum sentence stipulated under Pocso Act because the convict was poor and had young children dependent on him.

“The Accused No.1 committed the offence to a child who looked upon him as a father, for whom he was to protect, care and give proper education… thus breaking the family and future aspect of the child,” she said.

However, the judge also considered the economic condition of the family and the presence of two minor children dependent on the convict. “Considering all these factors, I am of the opinion that leniency may be given… the Convict No. 1 is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of five years which is minimum imprisonment,” the order read.

He was also fined ₹50,000, and would have to spend six more months in jail if he doesnt deposit this amount.

The case stemmed from FIR No. 33(08)2019, lodged at Women Police Station, Imphal West, in August 2019.

The court also directed the Government of Manipur to pay an additional ₹1.5 lakh compensation to the survivor from the Victim Compensation Fund within the next month. An interim relief of ₹50,000 had been awarded in 2019.

The compensation amount to be kept in a fixed deposit account for the welfare of the survivor.