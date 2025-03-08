Manipur: Meitei body's peace march halted amid President’s rule

A peace march organised by a Meitei body was abruptly stopped by security forces on Saturday in Manipur's Imphal West district, amid the ongoing President's rule in the state. The Meitei body's march was interrupted by the Manipur security forces. (ANI)

The march, which was organised by the Federation of Civil Society Organisations at Sekmai, some 18 km from Imphal, was interrupted by the security forces when they asked the organisers to join the government's free movement initiative.

According to the police, the programme coincided with the government's initiative to resume inter-district bus services to ensure free movement of people.

Members of the Meitei body insisted that free movement means travel by anybody and demanded that they be allowed to go in the vehicles arranged by them.

"If they (volunteers) wanted to participate in the free movement initiative, they may go through the vehicles arranged by the government," a police officer said.

The resumption of inter-district bus services on March 8 came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security forces to ensure the movement of people across all routes in Manipur.

"The purpose of the march is to bring peace to the state. If the government is not in a position to allow the free movement of the public, what is the need for making the announcement?" Federation of Civil Society Organisations president T Manihar said.

Amit Shah's directive on Manipur situation

Chairing a meeting to review the security situation of the northeastern state, he said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

Shah had also called for strict action against those obstructing the movement. This directive follows the ongoing ethnic violence in the region that has left over 250 dead since May 2023.

This was the first such meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023.

(With PTI inputs)