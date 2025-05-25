Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Manipur police arrest three in connection with fake gold racket

ByThomas Ngangom
May 25, 2025 05:59 PM IST

The suspects: Shivaji Gaikwad (39) and Jalindar Shamrao Jadhav (42) from Maharashtra, and Ramdas Tanaji Khandare (37) from West Bengal

Imphal: Three men, suspected to be apart of an interstate gold counterfeiting network, were arrested on Sunday from the Hangoon area in Manipur’s Kakching district, police said.

A hydraulic machine, a melting machine, 94 graphite crucibles, tongs, carbon rods, bottles of nitric acid, a hydraulic power pack, carbon rod holders, and a digital clamp metre were seized from the trio. (HT photo/ Representational image)
The suspects — Shivaji Gaikwad (39) from Belavade village in Maharashtra, Jalindar Shamrao Jadhav (42) from Mohi village in Maharashtra, and Ramdas Tanaji Khandare (37) from Howrah in West Bengal — allegedly manufactured fake gold bars using impure materials and stamped them with fraudulent trademarks to pass them off as genuine, an officer said.

According to the Manipur police control room, the police have seized a large cache of equipment used in the illegal operation, including a hydraulic machine, a melting machine, 94 graphite crucibles, tongs, carbon rods, bottles of nitric acid, a hydraulic power pack, carbon rod holders, and a digital clamp metre from the trio.

The specialised machinery, capable of producing counterfeit gold bars of various weights, poses a threat to public trust and market integrity. “The interstate nature of the crime has raised concerns among law enforcement agencies about the reach and sophistication of such fraudulent networks. We are suspecting of involvement of more individuals across multiple states and have launched further investigations to track the supply chain and possible links to organised financial crime syndicates,” a senior Manipur police officer said.

Sunday’s arrests mark a crucial step in dismantling an organised interstate gang that circulates counterfeit gold. “Efforts are underway to coordinate with counterparts in other states to trace the network’s footprint and bring all culprits to justice,” the officer added.

