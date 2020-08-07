e-paper
Home / India News / Manipur records highest single-day spike of 249 Covid-19 cases; state tally at 3,466

Manipur records highest single-day spike of 249 Covid-19 cases; state tally at 3,466

While 56 Covid-19 cases were confirmed at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), 143 cases were confirmed at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:28 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed at various Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratories (VRDLs).
The new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed at various Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratories (VRDLs).(ANI)
         

After July 29, a record of 141 Covid -19 cases in a single day, Manipur on Friday recorded its biggest single-day tally of 249 Covid-19 cases including 165 personnel from Central Armed Police Force(CAPF), bringing the state’s total infection tally to 3,466.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed at various Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratories (VRDLs).

While 56 Covid-19 cases were confirmed at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), 143 cases were confirmed at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

The cases were confirmed at the district hospitals of Jiribam(21),Tamenglong(1),Babina Diagnostics(3),Thoubal (7), Churachandpur (9), Kakching(2),Ukhrul(10),Kangpokpi(1),Babina Diagnostic Centre (2) and STDC/IRL(1), according to a press release issued by the Covid-19 common control room.

They are being shifted to the Covid care facilities.

All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place.

In the past 24 hours, 21 persons were discharged from RIMS (6), Covid care centres of Meitram (10),Kakching(4) and Kamjong(1) after they were found Covid-19 free on RT PCR test, the press release said.

The cumulative number of positive cases is 3,466.

The numbers of active and recovered cases are 1530 and 1926 respectively.

“Today,two males aged 76 years and 28 years from Kangpokpi district and Chandel district respectively expired due to Covid-19,”the release said. “They had co-morbid health conditions.The cumulative number of deaths is 10(ten).”

So far 3,25,045 people were screened at various entry points of the state while 96,837 samples were tested for Covid-19, according to the latest report of the state surveillance officer of the integrated disease surveillance programme.About 2995 persons are staying the quarantine centres while 62,582 others completed quarantine,as per the report.

