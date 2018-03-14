Manipur’s flagship CHT awarded ‘most efficiently-run public health scheme’

A three-month old Manipur state health scheme popularly known as Chief Minister gi hakshelgi tengbag (or chief minister’s health assistance, CMHT) has won the award for country’s best implemented public health programme.

It got the award in the category of “the most efficiently-run public health programme by a state government” at a health summit in Pune on March 9, government sources said on Wednesday.

The award was handed over to a team from Manipur-led by state health director K Rajo. Five northeastern states participated in the summit among others.

“The eligible households are given a health card under the CMHT to avail cashless treatment as it provides medical cover up to Rs 2 lakh per family per year for seven critical diseases and up to Rs 50,000 for primary and secondary ailments,” said secretary (health) Sumant Singh.

Kidney, cardiovascular and liver related ailments, burns, neo-natal and neuro problems and cancer are listed broadly as critical diseases, Singh added.

The enrolled beneficiaries are identified from the socio-economic caste census, besides those holding Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards, widow and disabled are eligible to get the benefit of the scheme.

So far about 75,000 beneficiaries and 15,000 families have been enrolled under the scheme against the target of enrolling two lakh families through 55 enrolment counters across the state, the secretary said.

The department is targeting to open 100 enrolment counters by the end of March this year.

Most of the beneficiaries received medical treatment at four government hospitals-- Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Bishnupur and Churachandpur district hospitals in the state.

Till date, 64 persons (37 of them have discharged from the hospital) claimed the benefits, he added. In fact CMHT counter becomes the biggest crowd puller in most of the government sponsored exhibitions.

The CMHT was initiated through a state cabinet decision taken on October 11 last year and it was formally launched by chief minister N Biren Singh on January 21, the statehood day of Manipur.

Out of eight awards in six categories, Haryana government bagged the award for innovation in increasing affordable access to quality medicines, vaccines, medical products and technology.

Odisha got the award for most effective health technology systems, Chhattisgarh won the award for innovative models of financing public healthcare, Jan Chetna Manch, Bokaro, Jharkhand, was chosen as the most effective healthcare NGO, Ziqitza Healthcare bagged the most effective PPP award while Government Tribal Speciality Hospital, Kottathara, Kerala, was chosen for special recognition.