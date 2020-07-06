e-paper
Home / India News / Manipur’s recovered Covid-19 cases surpass active cases for 3rd straight day

Manipur’s recovered Covid-19 cases surpass active cases for 3rd straight day

The Thangmeiband Polem Leikei locality in Imphal West district was declared as containment zone on Monday after a seven-year-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday evening.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Manipur reported a total of 1,390 Covid-19 positive cases till Monday, July 6, 2020.
Manipur reported a total of 1,390 Covid-19 positive cases till Monday, July 6, 2020.
         

Manipur’s Covid-19 recovered cases surpassed the number of active cases for the third day on Monday. The state reported a total of 1,390 positive cases out of which 734 have recovered and been discharged while the number of active cases stand at 656. The recovery rate is 52.80 percent.

Till date, 2,94,024 persons have been screened at various entry points of the state while 56,584 others were tested for Covid-19, according to a report by the state surveillance officer of integrated disease surveillance programme.

Meanwhile, the Thangmeiband Polem Leikei locality in Imphal West district was declared as containment zone on Monday after a seven-year-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday evening. The child was under home quarantine.

An order notifying the containment zone was issued by the Imphal West district deputy commissioner on Sunday and necessary measures have been taken by sealing the locality, banning vehicular movement in the area and initiating active surveillance of Covid-19 cases.

Giving details of the Covid-19 positive case, Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Managang, additional director and spokesperson of the state health department in a press release on Monday evening said, “She ( the girl) returned from New Delhi on June 22 with her parents. On June 28, the parents were found positive and girl was negative.”

The parents were shifted to Imphal’s Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) while the girl was put under home-quarantine at their Thangmeiband residence in Imphal West District. However, after she tested positive, the girl, too, has been shifted to Covid Care facility at JNIMS.

On Saturday evening, Jiribam district was placed under a ‘complete lockdown’ and a curfew until further orders or till July 15 following a sudden spurt in the number of Covid- 19 cases. The decision was taken in a meeting of the state consultative committee on Covid-19 after 28 police personnel stationed in the district headquarter tested positive for the infection.

