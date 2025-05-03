Manipur shuts down to mark 2 years of clashes, sees widespread public support

Imphal: A shutdown called by various groups from the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities to mark two years of ethnic clashes in Manipur disrupted normal life across several parts of the northeastern state on Saturday. A candlelight march is also scheduled for Saturday evening at Kangla Nongpok Thong to honour those who lost their lives in the conflict (HT Photo/ Representational image)

Markets, educational institutions, and private offices remained closed, while public transport stayed off the roads.

On May 3, 2023, ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups, leaving 260 dead, 1,500 injured, and over 70,000 people displaced. Amid growing tensions, chief minister N Biren Singh resigned in February this year and Manipur was placed under President’s Rule. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has since been put under suspended animation.

On Friday, security was tightened across Manipur after Meitei group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) called a shutdown in the valley districts, while the Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) and the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) declared the same for the hill districts to mark the second anniversary of the violence.

A candlelight march is also scheduled for Saturday evening at Kangla Nongpok Thong to honour those who lost their lives in the conflict.

The call for “Sintha Leppa” (suspension of normal activities) drew a widespread response from the public on Saturday, with markets remaining shut, public vehicles off the roads, and private offices closed across the state. Schools, colleges and other institutes were also shut.

Security forces have also been deployed at key locations to prevent any unwanted activities, officials said.

In the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, members of the Kuki community are observing “Day of Separation”, demanding a separate territory.