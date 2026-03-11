Manipur: Six injured in protest against census without NRC

At least six protestors were injured in police action on Wednesday during a protest in Manipur’s Imphal for the implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) or a similar mechanism before the census in the ethnic violence-hit state. A confrontation was triggered after the protestors were blocked. (ANI)

Hundreds took to the streets under the banner of Just Fair Delimitation (JFD), a civil body, and marched towards the Manipur assembly, which is in session, with placards. They argued that the census, without first identifying undocumented immigrants, would undermine the exercise.

A confrontation was triggered after the Manipur Police and Rapid Action Forces blocked the protestors and fired tear gas shells. The six protestors sustained minor injuries and were given first aid and discharged.

Congress lawmaker K Meghachandra raised the matter in the assembly and urged the government to defer the census process until peace is restored and internally displaced persons (IDPs) are resettled.

Chief minister Y Khemchand informed the House that the census would take time as preparatory procedures are to be completed.

Home minister K Govindas said the Supreme Court is dealing with challenges related to the delimitation of constituencies in the state. He added that several groups have opposed the 2001 census data for delimitation, claiming it was inaccurate.

Govindas said that the ongoing conflict that began in March 2023 has impacted administrative processes, including the census. He added that the state government has taken steps to identify undocumented immigrants, and border security measures were also being strengthened.

Lourembam Pramo, a resident, said the census should not be conducted until illegal immigrants are identified through the NRC or a similar mechanism. “Until illegal immigrants are properly identified, conducting the census would not be appropriate,” she said.