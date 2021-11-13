Manipur terrorist attack: Perpetrators will be brought to justice, says defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on a convoy of the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Churachandpur district and said that perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

"The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” Rajnath Singh tweeted

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the commanding officer of the 46 Assam Rifles, was travelling in the convoy along with his wife and son and soldiers of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT).

Also Read| Assam Rifles CO, wife, son, 3 soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Manipur

The attack took place at around 10am when the convoy was on its way towards a remote village in the Churachandpur district.

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members.



My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

Police officials told the Associated Press on Saturday that the terrorists opened fire with automatic weapons, killing all the seven people on the spot.

So far, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the police officials cited by AP said that the People’s Liberation Army is likely behind the ambush.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said that state forces and the para-military have already started tracking down the terrorists, adding, perpetrators will be brought to justice.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

“I strongly condemn the dastardly attack by militants on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles in Manipur. It pains me to learn that we have lost five brave soldiers, including the CO & his family members. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation awaits justice!” Banerjee tweeted.