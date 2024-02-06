Manipur tribal groups head to Delhi to meet IB, MHA officials

Representatives of tribal groups from different hill districts of Manipur are set to meet a team of senior home ministry and Intelligence Bureau officials in New Delhi on Wednesday, people aware of the matter said. The meeting comes against the backdrop of top officials, including IB director Tapan Deka and Centre’s interlocutor AK Mishra, holding talks with different stakeholders to find a solution to the ethnic conflict (HT)

The meeting comes against the backdrop of top officials, including IB director Tapan Deka and Centre’s interlocutor AK Mishra, holding talks with different stakeholders to find a solution to the ethnic conflict which has roiled the state since May 3 last year.

“All tribal groups from different hill districts have come together to expedite the demand for a political solution. This is the first time MHA officials are meeting all groups in one meeting,” a member of one of the tribal groups participating in the meeting said on the condition of anonymity. The tribal representatives are scheduled to reach Delhi on Monday night.

As of now, neither the home ministry nor the Manipur government has issued any statement in connection with the matter. The spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a Kuki group, Ginza Vualzong said the joint bodies will hold a press conference in Delhi after their meeting.

On Saturday, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh met Union home minister Amit Shah in the Capital and said “the Government of India is set to take some important decisions in the interests of the people of Manipur.”