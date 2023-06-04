Home / India News / Manipur violence: Amit Shah's ‘sincerest appeal’ as Centre forms 3-member panel

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 04, 2023 04:38 PM IST

The Union home minister has formed a three-member panel to probe Manipur ethnic violence.

The Union home minister has formed a three-member committee to probe Manipur ethnic violence even as home minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of the northeastern state to lift the blockades on the Imphal-Dimapur national highway.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference regarding the Manipur violence, in Imphal. (ANI file)
Three-member panel will be led by former chief justice of Gauhati high court Ajai Lamba, with two other members - retired IAS Himanshu Shekhar Das and IPS Aloka Prabhakar.

“My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people,” Shah tweeted.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Shah, who recently concluded a four-day visit to Manipur to take stock of the situation and held talks with different stakeholders in a bid to restore a sense of calm in the state, also requested that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus. “Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state,” the Union home minister said.

On the last day of his visit, Shah urged all communities and sections of society to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police.

Shah warned of strict action

Shah had warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police. He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony.

On Saturday, security advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh said peace is returning to the state after a wave of ethnic clashes and violence and normality is being restored.

"Peace efforts are on in Manipur in close coordination with civil society people. Peace is returning to the state and normalcy is being restored. There has not been an incident of firing and arson in Manipur in the last 24 hours. Besides, joint security forces, including the Assam Rifles, have recovered 35 arms and 88 bombs in multiple operations in the last 24 hours," Singh said earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

amit shah manipur
