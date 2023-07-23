Daily brief: On Manipur debate in Parliament, Anurag Thakur's appeal; Congress says, ‘stop drama’, all the latest news

Manipur debate: Anurag Thakur appeals with folded hands, Congress says, ‘Stop drama’ After Parliament sessions were disrupted over Manipur violence this week, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said he appeals to the opposition with folded hands to join the Manipur debate in Parliament…read more. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.(PTI)

Over 87,000 Indians gave up their citizenship so far in 2023, says MEA

Till June, 87,026 Indians have given up their citizenship, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday. These individuals moved to 135 countries, including the United States, Pakistan, Germany among others….read more.

Iran bans film festival after publicity poster of actress without hijab surfaces

Iranian authorities have banned a film festival that put out a publicity poster featuring an actress who was not wearing a hijab headscarf, state media reported. The ban comes after the Iranian Short Film…read more.

Watch: Hangargekar's no-ball blunder in IND vs PAK clash at Emerging Asia Cup final reminds fans about Bumrah's mistake

The final of the ACC Emerging Cup saw some early drama, as Pakistan opener Saim Ayub got away with a piece of fortune, before making the Indian bowlers pay for a costly error at the R Premadasa Stadium in….read more.

Oppenheimer: Twitter user points out historical error in Christopher Nolan's film, stirs a debate

Christopher Nolan's new film Oppenheimer has opened a can of worms. A Twitter user recently pointed out a historical inaccuracy in one of the scenes featuring the lead actor Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular…read more.

Ways growth shows up that we fail to notice

The way we see growth has a lot to do with the people around us. Often, we associate the idea of growth while being in comparison with others. However, each person has their own standards of growth, and own…read more.

