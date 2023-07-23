Manipur debate: Anurag Thakur appeals with folded hands; Congress says, ‘Stop drama’

After Parliament sessions were disrupted over Manipur violence this week, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said he appeals to the opposition with folded hands to join the Manipur debate in Parliament without politicising the issue. The Congress rebuffed Anurag Thakur's appeal as 'theatrics' and asked whether PM Modi is willing to make a statement in Parliament lasting more than 36 seconds. "Your theatrics don't conceal the fact that PM Modi is scared to face Parliament. Let him come make a statement -- followed by a detailed discussion. We will collectively assure Manipur. Is he willing?" Congress leader Supriya Shrinate tweeted. Union minster Anurag Thakur said the government is not running away from debating on Manipur, opposition is.

Parliament will assemble on Monday and the opposition parties have planned a joint protest demanding a statement from PM Modi in Parliament. Ahead of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi is his address expressed his disgust and anger over the Manipur video of two women paraded naked and assured that the culprits will not be spared. As he also mentioned Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Congress condemned his speech and accused the BJP of whataboutery.

Manipur viral video, Parliament debate: 10 points

1. The video of two women paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on July 19 uniting the opposition parties seeking an answer from the BJP government.

2. The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20. PM Modi said he was pained and angry and urged the chief ministers of all states to put in place stringent laws.

3. The sessions witnessed disruptions over the Manipur issue with the BJP accusing the opposition of derailing Parliament procedures.

4. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said by making a statement outside Parliament, PM Modi disregarded the privilege of Parliament and acted against Parliamentary conventions.

5. Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after some of his remarks on Manipur were expunged. Derek said he was only "duly and rightfully" questioning the Prime Minister about the law and order situation in Manipur which was anything but "unparliamentary".

6. Union minister Jitendra Singh said there should be no politics over Manipur after PM Modi's statement.

7. Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made reference to Parliament disruptions in his speech at the convocation of the Jamia Milia Islamia. Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure the public good. Surely, Democracy cannot be disturbance and disruption," Dhankhar said.

"I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of Democracy," Dhankhar added.

8. The BJP raised questions over Congress's silence in "similar incidents" in Rajasthan and West Bengal intensifying the political slugfest over the Manipur issue.

9. As demands for Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh's resignation grew louder, Union minister Anurag Thakur asked whether Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will tender his resignation for cases of atrocities on women. “We are neither running away from fulfilling our responsibility nor from participating in the debate. But (the opposition) should stop playing politics at least on crime against women,” he said.

10. Amid outrage over Manipur horror, Meitei community people living in neighbouring Mizoram have started fleeing the state.

