Why Meiteis leaving Mizoram: Opposition leader amid Manipur viral video outrage

Amid reports of discomfort spreading among the Meiteis in Mizoram amid fresh unrest in neighbouring Manipur, the Mizoram government has assured the Meiteis that they are safe in the state. As the opposition demanded the resignation of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, Kapil Sibal on Sunday drew the attention to situation in Mizoram and said that despite the government's assurance, several Meiteis are leaving the state by air or by road. "We need a sensitive proactive government. Not a reactive government. Muddying the debate by referring to other states won't help," Sibal tweeted. Protest in Manipur's Churachandpur on Saturday. (PTI)

What is happening in Mizoram?

An organisation of former militants on Friday asked Meiteis living in Mizoram to exercise 'caution' amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The statement issued by PAMRA (Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association) said it is no longer safe for Meitei people from Manipur to live in Mizoram "in the wake of barbaric and heinous act committed by miscreants in Manipur".

This warning triggered an exodus of Meitei community people from Mizoram as at least 69 Meiteis took the flight from Aizawl's Lengpui Airport to Imphal.

Mizoram houses a few thousand Meiteis who are mostly from Manipur. Some are from South Assam. The video of two Kuki women paraded naked spread fresh panic among the Meiteis living outside Manipur amid the ongoing ethnic clash between the Meiteis and the Kukis over the demand for the Scheduled Tribe status of the Meiteis.

2 women raped, murdered in Manipur on May 4

The viral video of two women paraded naked surfaced on July 18-19 while the incident took place on May 4, a day after the ethnic clash broke out. As the video sparked a national outrage, it has now come to the fore that on May 4, another brutal incident took place in which two Kuki women were raped and murdered. There was no arrest made.

'Could not hold my tears: Irom Sharmila

Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila who was on hunger strike for 16 years demanding the repeal of the AFSPA in Manipur said she could not hold her tears after watching the viral video. Seeking an answer from PM Modi, Irom Sharmila said, "It's clear that the state government in Manipur has failed totally. And when a state cannot control the situation, why is the Prime Minister silent? He should protect the people of Manipur. If he is concerned about the suffering of the people of Manipur, he must intervene... Like the people of Gujarat, the Maniuris also require his leadership."

"I do not think this ban on the internet has helped in controlling violence in Manipur. On the contrary, Had the internet been working, the women (strip parade victims) could have got justice and the culprits were behind bars," Irom Sharmila said.

