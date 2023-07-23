Over 87,000 Indians gave up their citizenship so far in 2023, says MEA

Till June, 87,026 Indians have given up their citizenship, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday. These individuals moved to 135 countries, including the United States, Pakistan, Germany among others. MEA provided the data in response to a query by Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram.

“Many Indian nationals have chosen to take up foreign citizenship…the Government is cognisant of this development and has undertaken a range of initiatives centered around ‘Make in India’ that would harness their talents at home," External Affairs Ministet S. Jaishankar said.

He added that the Indian community abroad is a valuable asset to the nation, and the government has initiated a transformative shift in its interaction with the diaspora.

Year Number of Indians Renouncing Citizenship 2011 122,819 2012 120,923 2013 131,405 2014 129,328 2015 131,489 2016 141,603 2017 133,049 2018 134,561 2019 144,017 2020 85,256 2021 163,370 2022 225,620

Jump in Indians renouncing citizenship after pandemic

While the yearly data prior to the pandemic hovered around less than 1.5 lakh, it showed a saw a sharp jump after the pandemic at 2,225,620 persons giving up their citizenship in 2022.

“A successful, prosperous and influential diaspora is an advantage for India and our approach is to tap diaspora networks and utilise their reputation for national gain," Jaishankar told in his reply.

He further concluded his response by saying that the government's efforts are focussed on fostering knowledge exchange and expertise sharing to positively impact India's national development.

