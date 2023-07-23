Watch: Hangargekar's no-ball blunder in IND vs PAK clash at Emerging Asia Cup final reminds fans about Bumrah's mistake

The final of the ACC Emerging Cup saw some early drama, as Pakistan opener Saim Ayub got away with a piece of fortune, before making the Indian bowlers pay for a costly error at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Fans were quick to point out the similarities to the overstepping of Jasprit Bumrah(Fancode-Reuters)

In a moment that was reminiscent of the infamous no-ball incident from the 2017 Champions Trophy, India A bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar produced a top-edge from Ayub and saw it caught by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, only for the umpire to have called an overstepping.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities to the overstepping of Jasprit Bumrah in the final against Pakistan in 2017 at the Oval, where Fakhar Zaman was dismissed early in the fourth over but was given a reprieve. The opener on that day went on to make India pay, scoring a century and setting the match up for a big victory for his team.

Hangargekar repeats Bumrah's mistake in Emerging Asia Cup final

With Pakistan A putting on a score of 352/8 in their 50 overs, it was a similar story for Hangargekar. Once again in the fourth over, the no-ball call would be capitalized on, as Ayub scored a quick half-century and put on a significant opening century stand alongside Sahibzada Farhan.

The 121-run partnership would be broken in the 18th over, but set the foundation for a devastating 108(71) from Tayyub Tahir, making the chase a difficult prospect for India A.

The India A team will look to make a better grasp of the chase than the senior team did 6 years ago: the painful mistake was made even costlier by India falling apart and losing by 180 runs. The Yash Dhull-led side will try to right those wrongs and leave Hangergekar’s overstepping as nothing more than a sidenote to the match.

