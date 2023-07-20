'BJP's politics of vote responsible for situation in Manipur': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over present situation in Manipur. Taking to Twitter Yadav wrote in Hindi, “The hate politics of the RSS and the vote politics of the BJP are responsible for the situation in Manipur.” Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav(HT File Photo)

“The family members of sisters and daughters will definitely think once before even looking towards BJP,” he added.

Yadav's statement comes after a video showing two women stripped naked and being paraded through the streets of Manipur went viral on social media on Wednesday. The incident took place amid clashes between the Kuki and the Meitei tribes in the state in May.

Leaders from the opposition parties slammed the Centre. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Modi government and the BJP have changed democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state.”

"Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in the Parliament and tell the nation what happened without blaming others for your dual incompetence -- both at the Centre and the state," he added.

Meanwhile, expressing his anguish over the incident, Prime Minister Modi said, “My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilized society… the whole nation is shamed. I urge all the chief ministers to further strengthen law and order in their states and especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh or Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics…”

Two women reportedly from the Kuki community were stripped naked and paraded through the streets of Manipur by a group of men on May 4. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

