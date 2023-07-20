Home / India News / ‘Unfortunate for India’: Kejriwal's jibe at PM Modi over Manipur violence

ByHT News Desk
Jul 20, 2023 06:31 PM IST

PM Modi expressed anguish over the viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur, calling it shameful for a civilised society.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence, calling him a weak leader.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)

“A leader leads from the front. Whenever any critical issue affects our country, like Manipur now, the PM is seen to be silent and absent. This is sign of a weak leader. Unfortunate for India!” Kejriwal tweeted.

Moments later, the Delhi chief minister hurled a fresh jibe at the prime minister. “The incident in Manipur has shook the entire nation. The prime minister will have to speak up, staying silent won't serve any purpose. There is a need to ensure peace in Manipur”, Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal's attack comes hours after PM Modi condemned the incident of women being disroped and sexually assaulted in Manipur, the video of which went viral on Wednesday. Calling the incident shameful for a civilised society, the prime minister assured that guilty will be punished.

“My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilized society… the whole nation is shamed. I urge all the chief ministers to further strengthen law and order in their states and especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh or Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics", the PM had said earlier in the day.



However, the opposition is far from impressed with the prime minister's statement. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Modi give an ‘elaborate statement’ in Parliament on the situation in Manipur.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said,"...PM was compelled to react on the video because it has become viral now...Genocide is going on there...Justice will prevail only when the CM is removed and the PM orders CBI inquiry.”

