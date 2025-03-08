Imphal, One protester was killed while 25 others, including women, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said. Manipur violence: One protester killed, 25 injured in clashes in Kangpokpi district

The deceased has been identified as Lalgouthang Singsit. The 30-year-old received bullet injuries during the clashes at Keithelmanbi and died on the way to hospital, police said.

At least 25 protesters sustained different types of injuries during the clashes with security forces at Gamgiphai, Motbung and Keithelmanbi, police said, adding they have been admitted to the nearby public health centre for treatment.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces in the Kuki-dominated district after police fired tear gas to disperse them, as they opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state.

The situation worsened when protesters set fire to private vehicles and attempted to stop a state transport bus traveling from Imphal to Senapati district.

Protesters also blocked NH-2 and burned tyres to obstruct movement of government vehicles.

The protest was also directed against a peace march by the Federation of Civil Society , a Meitei organisation.

The march, involving over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district.

Police claimed they had been told to stop the march as they did not have permission.

"We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government," a policeman said.

However, FOCS members objected saying they were just following what Shah's instruction allowing free movement across the state from Saturday.

Meanwhile, a purported video released by Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location said it was against the government of India's decision regarding free movement and demanded a separate administration. The authenticity of the video could not be corroborated by PTI.

"Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration" a volunteer was heard saying in the video.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.