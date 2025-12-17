Manipur violence probe panel gets fifth extension, report due by May 2026

New Delhi: A three-member Commission of Inquiry set up on June 4, 2023, to probe the ethnic violence in Manipur has been granted an extension till May 20, 2026, to submit its report, a notification issued by the Union home ministry on Tuesday evening said. According to the latest notification, “The Commission shall submit its report to the central government as soon as possible but not later than 20 May, 2026”. (Representative photo)

This is the fifth such extension given to the commission. The previous deadline was November 20, 2025.

The commission, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, was mandated to inquire into the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which began on May 3, 2023.

The commission, which also includes retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Aloka Prabhakar, was required to submit its report to the central government “as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting (June 4, 2023)”.

As per the terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry, it is to probe the sequence of events leading to, and all facts relating to, the violence; examine whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty by any responsible authorities or individuals; and assess the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and deal with the violence and riots.

The inquiry will also look into complaints or allegations made before it by any individual or association.

The commission has two offices—one at Hotel Imphal in Imphal and another in New Delhi—where proceedings are conducted.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in the hill areas.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, 2025, after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, is under suspended animation. The two communities continue to be divided along ethnic lines.

Fresh tension erupted in the Torbung area bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur on Tuesday at around 8.30 pm following cross-firing between security forces and unknown armed miscreants, officials confirmed.