Manipur will reject those adding fuel to fire: Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that instances of violence that have roiled Manipur for over a year have begun to decline, and that the resumption of schools, offices and establishments in the state is a sign of normalcy being restored, his first comments in Parliament on the issue. New Delhi, Jul 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (Sansad TV)

Pointing out that the President’s Rule was imposed 10 times in the state during the Congress rule, the PM, during his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, cautioned that anyone trying to “fan the fire” by stoking unrest in the state should stop as the “state will reject them”.

The opposition staged a walkout barely 30 minutes after the Prime Minister began his address after leader of opposition in the house Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to intervene. In his 124-minute long speech, Modi criticised the INDIA bloc for disrespecting the Constitution and democratic processes and accused the National Advisory Council that was headed by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of running the government through remote control.

Defending the government’s response to the ethnic violence between the Kukis and the Meiteis in Manipur, the PM said the government is making all efforts to stem violence and curb tension in the state that have resulted in arson and loss to life and property.

While the opposition has been critical of the government’s response and the PM for not visiting Manipur, Modi slammed the Opposition for “politicising” the sensitive issue that should have been dealt with by setting aside party politics.

He said the government is relentlessly working to restore peace.

“...11,000 FIRs have been filed, over 500 arrests made...incidents of violence are reducing... home minister Amit Shah stayed there for many days, Union minister of state for home also stayed there for weeks and apart from the political leadership, even government officials have been going there,” he said.

The PM in his statement, which came a day after the opposition disrupted Lok Sabha during his address, lashed out at the Congress for forgetting the history of the state.

“Those who know the history of Manipur know there’s a long history of social conflict in Manipur. No one can deny that the root of this social conflict is very deep. Congress people should not forget, President’s rule had to be imposed 10 times in such a small state...the conditions were worse in 1993 (during the Congress rule) that it lasted for five years,” he said and added that those who want to contribute towards restoring peace are welcome.

“All of us must rise above politics and contribute to making the situation normal there. This is our duty,” he said.

Hitting out at Modi, the Congress called his claims on Manipur “astounding”, saying the situation is still tense in the state.

“In actuality, the situation is still tense as the MP from Inner Manipur pointed out in the Lok Sabha on July 1,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh.

Referring to the steps taken to resolve outstanding issues in the northeast, the PM said boundary disputes between the states have been resolved. Terror groups and their underground workers have been dismantled and made to surrender, he said.

The Prime Minister also slammed the opposition for running a fake narrative during the Lok Sabha election that the BJP intended to change the Constitution and scrap caste-based quotas that offer reservation to SCs and STs in educational institutions and government jobs.

“We are proud of the wisdom of people who defeated the propaganda and gave priority to performance,” the PM said.

He dubbed the opposition’s walkout as a sign of their inability to accept the verdict of the Lok Sabha polls and they have insulted the Upper House and its traditions. “They do not have the courage to listen... People have defeated them, now they have no other option but to run away and indulge in sloganeering...this is written in their fate...” he said.

Referring to the sloganeering and disruption in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he said unlike the Opposition, he is duty-bound as a sevak (servant) of the people and is accountable to them.

“If what we have to say is not heard, then why should we stay?… When Rahul Gandhi spoke, PM Narendra Modi got up twice to clarify. Four ministers clarified. When I spoke, attempts were made to interrupt. Today, why didn’t we get even a minute to intervene during the PM’s address?” said Kharge.

Taking potshots at the Opposition’s coalition, he said political compulsions dictate the response of parties to issues such as crimes against women. Drawing attention to the public flogging of a couple in West Bengal that was widely shared on social media, he said, “Those who consider themselves progressive pro-women leaders have not expressed concern... because the incident is related to a party, which they have political connection with. And that is worrying.”

The PM was referring to the incident from West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, where a Trinamool Congress functionary has been accused of flogging a couple.

On the issue of paper leaks and other irregularities in the conduct of examinations, which the opposition has flayed the government for, the PM said, his expectation that all parties will sidestep party politics to address the concern have not been met.

“I assure the youth that those who betrayed them will not be spared...” the PM said.

“We wanted there should be no politics on a sensitive issue like paper leak, but the opposition is used to it. I assure the youth of India that action is being taken to ensure that those who play with the future of youths are handed down strict punishment,” he said.

Responding to the Opposition’s charge that the government has been “misusing” probe agencies, the PM hit back that weeding out corruption is “his mission and conviction.”

“The fight against corruption is not for winning polls...it (corruption) is like a termite that has hollowed out the country... the agencies have full freedom to take action and the government will not interfere,” he said.

Modi also laid a roadmap for development over the five years, even as he vowed to continue a crackdown on corruption.

The government has given probe agencies “complete freedom” to take stringent action against the corrupt, he said, taking a potshot at the Congress for levelling serious allegations with evidence against the AAP and then forming an alliance with it to fight the Lok Sabha polls.

“Yes they (probe agencies) should work honestly. No person embroiled in corruption will be able to escape the law. This is Modi’s guarantee,” the PM said