Manipur Zoo initiates 1st successful Asian Giant Tortoise conservation breeding

Manipur Zoological Garden (MZG) and India Turtle Conservation Programme (ITCP) conducted the first successful artificial incubation of Asian Giant Tortoises (Manouria emys phayrei) this year, and 28 hatchlings were hatched out from one nest, officials said on Monday. The Asian Giant Tortoise is a critically endangered species. (Sourced)

The Asian Giant Tortoise, a critically endangered species, is native to the northeast Indian states of Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya.

MZG is set to initiate a conservation breeding programme to release them in the wild after making headway with the conservation of the tortoises. This is expected to contribute to increasing the numbers of this highly threatened species and returning them to their native habitats.

MZG also conducted a one-day capacity-building workshop in collaboration with ITCP on August 21, focussed on training 25 zookeepers and frontline forest staff on conservation and management of tortoises and freshwater turtles.

MZG director Laishram Biramangol Singh said they look forward to initiating the conservation of the lesser-known reptile, the Asian Giant Tortoise. “Dedicated facilities will be developed and efforts will be put to conduct successful breeding of the species every year and continue with phase-wise releases in the wild.”

ITCP project coordinator Sushmita Kar said they will simultaneously conduct assessments for suitable habitats for the species and collect information on its native distribution ranges across Manipur to understand their population status and address the specific conservation requirements for Asian Giant Tortoises in the state.

The Central Zoo Authority of India has categorised MZG as a medium zoo based on the diversity of birds and animals it houses.