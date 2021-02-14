Manipur's first comic book on folktales of 3 tribes released
The first comic book based on folktales of three major tribes -Mao, Maram and Poumai - inhabiting in Manipur's Senapati district was formally released during a function in Imphal on Saturday.
The 135-paged colour comic book called ‘Folktales of Mao, Maram and Poumai’ is written by Th Kirankumar, the current deputy commissioner of Senapati district, with inputs provided by literature societies of the three major tribes.
The book is a collection of 15 short stories consisting of seven folktales of Poumai, five of Maram and three of Mao. It was formally released by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the presence of vice-chancellor P Gunindro Singh of Manipur University of Culture at a hotel in Imphal.
Speaking on the occasion, chief minister N Biren Singh appreciated the writers and contributors of the book for bringing up such a comic book of folktales which would have high importance in bringing back the age-old bonding among different communities of the state.
Expressing that many historical facts could be gathered from folksong and folktales, Biren Singh said that many valuable facts are yet to be explored and so there is a need for frequent interaction among different communities.
Highlighting that folksongs and folktales have valuable facts on how different communities lived together and maintained good relations during the olden days, he also stressed the need to collect more historical facts by interacting with elders residing in the interior parts of the state and come up with more such storybooks.
Reading such kind of comic books would make the younger generation aware of the age-old relations that had existed among different communities, he added and recalled a memorable folk song sung by elders which he had heard during a visit to a Paomai village when he became the chief minister of the state.
Later in a tweet, the CM wrote, “It's my pleasure to have attended the launching of Comic Book titled "Folktales of Mao, Maram and Poumai" at Hotel Classic Grande today. Children and students will learn faster through vivid images of historical facts and folktales depicted in such comic books.”
Commenting on the objective of bringing out the folktales into the comic format, writer Th Kirankumar said that the idea is to take such stories to the masses besides preserving the folktales of the communities.
“Textbooks are also sometimes boring for students. But children love stories and folktales, they are crazy about it. Even outside the classroom, children continue to learn,” Kirankumar added. “So the basic objective is to introduce our own comic book to our children so that they can digest it easily and it will also help in preserving the lifestyle, traditions and culture as well."
