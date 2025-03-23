Manipur’s problems can be solved through constitutional means: Justice Gavai

IMPHAL: Supreme Court judge, Justice B R. Gavai, on Sunday emphasised that the problems in strife-torn Manipur could be resolved through constitutional means. Supreme Court judge, Justice B R Gavai addresses the duodecennial celebration of Manipur high court in Imphal on Sunday. (PTI)

“This is a difficult phase, but with the collective efforts of the executive, legislature, and judiciary, Manipur will overcome these challenges,” Justice Gavai said, while ddressing the Duodecennial Celebration event of the Manipur high court in Imphal.

“Everything can be solved through constitutional means. If there is dialogue, the solution will not be far. People staying in relief camps want to return to their homes. I am confident that with the efforts of the governor, peace and normalcy will soon be restored in Manipur,” he said.

“We are celebrating 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution. When we compare India to our neighboring countries, we realise our Constitution has kept us strong and united. Just as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, or Jammu and Kashmir are parts of India, Manipur and the other seven sisters are also integral to our nation. We strive for the unity of the country,” he added.

Justice Gavai led a delegation of five Supreme Court judges who arrived in Imphal on Saturday as part of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) initiative to monitor ongoing efforts supporting communities affected by ethnic clashes in the state, which started since May 2023.

The other judges in the delegation included justices Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, K V Viswanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh.

The judges visited relief camps in Churachandpur and Bishnupur, engaging with people from both Kuki and Meitei communities. “One thing we understood is that everyone wanted the restoration of peace. Nobody wishes for the current situation to persist. By working together, we can bring back normalcy in the state through constitutional means. This would not have been possible without the proactive support of the governor, chief secretary, and other officials,” Gavai said.

Addressing the event, Union minister of state (independent charge) for law and justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, expressed optimism for swift progress of the peace process in Manipur. “I pray for the rapid advancement of the peace process so that the state can progress and contribute to Viksit Bharat,” he said.

As part of the programme, governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla laid the foundation stone for the construction of the district and sessions court building in Churachandpur. He also announced the creation of new positions within the chief justice secretariat of the high court.

“The chief justices and the judges of the high court of Manipur have worked tirelessly with dedication to ensure the rule of law prevails in our state. The presence of Supreme Court judges and the Union law and justice minister reflects the nation’s commitment to Manipur,” Governor Bhalla remarked.

Chief justice of the Manipur high court, Justice D Krishnakumar, and high court judges, justices A Bimol Singh, A Guneshwar Sharma, and Golmei Gaiphulshillu, were also present at the event. Other attendees included the advocate general, representatives of the Bar Council and Bar Association, chief secretary, security advisor, and the director general of police (DGP) of Manipur.

The Supreme Court delegation departed for the national capital on Sunday evening.