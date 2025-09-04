Imphal, The apex body of Nagas in Manipur has announced that it will enforce a 'trade embargo' in all areas inhabited by the community in the northeastern state from midnight of September 8 in protest against the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime and fencing of the India-Myanmar border. Manipur's top Naga body to enforce 'trade embargo' from Sep 8 over FMR, India-Myanmar border fencing

The 'trade embargo' would include preventing the plying of goods vehicles along the national highways in the Naga-inhabited districts of Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Kamjong and Noney in Manipur.

Manipur depends on essential goods that are brought from other states, including Assam. NH-2 passes through Senapati district and is the most important national highway in the state. NH-37 passes through Tamenglong and Noney.

United Naga Council, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, said, "As discussed and resolved in the presidential council meeting held on August 11, we hereby announce that a trade embargo shall be enforced in all the Naga areas with effect from midnight of September 8, 2025, until further notification."

It urged the Naga people to support the 'trade embargo'.

"On the impending issue of unilateral abrogation of FMR and imposed border fencing, the Naga people have placed their sentiments and position loud and clear on record to the Government of India through official memorandum to the authorities followed by series of agitations, demonstrations, public rallies and number of memoranda and press statements to the government in a democratic approach with all civility, since January 19, 2024 to date," it said.

"Yet, the indifferent attitude of the government demands a stringent agitation to register our rigid stance against the scrapping of FMR & imposed border fencing," it added.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar.

Naga groups in the state have been opposing the scrapping of FMR and the ongoing border fencing work in the state.

