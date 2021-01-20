IND USA
The iconic Nupi Keithel bears a deserted a look due to the 10-month's long closure.(HT Photo/Thingnam Anjulika Samom)
Manipur’s women market’s closure may have wiped off 3,879 cr: Researcher

  • 52,966 women residents in Manipur run retail business and their income was hit hard due to the closure of the market due to Covid 19 pandemic.
By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:57 PM IST

The shutting down of Nupi Keithel, one of Asia’s largest all women run markets, located in Manipur’s state capital, might have caused a minimum loss of 3,879 crore to vendors in the last about 10 months, an independent social researcher in Imphal claimed.

Researcher Serto Tondana Kom, who came up with the figure, said that the estimation required calculating the numbers of closure days and license holding women vendors at the Nupi Keithel, along with the loss of average per day establishment profit, based on available official data .

The Manipur government announced the closure of Nupi Keithel-- which has three different market sheds, namely Purana Keithel, Laxmi Keithel and New market—on March 21, 2020, as a preventive measure amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The market has since remained closed for a total of 304 days till January 19.

As per Manipur economic census reports of the Economics & Statistics department, the state has two types of economic activities - agricultural and non-agricultural, Serto said. A total of 50,435 workers are engaged in agriculture, and 406,755 in non-agricultural activities. Similarly, 151,330 residents are into retail trade, of which, 52,966 are women who run the retail business, he said.

The state domestic product for 2019-20 is said to be 194,840 lakhs as per the economic census reports and it indicates that the average daily state domestic product is 353.

There are 6,522 license holding vendors under Imphal Municipal Corporation. Out of them, 3,614 license holding women vendors sit at Nupi Keithel (1,690 at Purana Keithel, 1,196 at New Market and 728 at Laxmi Keithel) in Imphal city.

Assuming that each woman vendor earns 353 per day, the 3,614 vendors lose 1275,742 in a day and 3879 crores in the last 304 days, he claimed.

Expressing serious concern over the loss, the researcher urged the state government to aid the women vendors like the financial assistance provided to the state residents who were stranded and stuck outside the state during the initial period of nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He also urged the authorities to reopen the women’s markets while maintaining strict regulations to contain the spread of the disease.

He, however, appreciated the license holding women vendors in Imphal for following the government directives and maintaining the existing protocols to prevent spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

