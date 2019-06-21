Manish Sisodia for ‘surgical strike’ on social ills

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the “education revolution” has just begun in the city and the “real work” will happen in the next five years.

Addressing around 1,000 heads of government schools during a capacity building programme, Sisodia said, “Infrastructure work and teachers’ training programme are just the beginning. The real work on education will happen in the next five years. Five years from now, when I stand here again before you as your education minister, we should no longer be talking about infrastructure and teacher availability. Five years down the line, I will talk to you about the happiness curriculum, students’ performance, the success of the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum.”

Sisodia said the educators of government are committed to carry out a “surgical strike” on social ills. “We all read newspapers and the distressing, disappointing headlines. The power to alter these headlines lies in our hands as educators. Only we are capable of changing these headlines,” he said.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 06:01 IST