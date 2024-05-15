Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 30 by Delhi court

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia till May 30 in the Delhi excise policy case. The case was registered by the Central Bureau of investigation against the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22, naming former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as one of the accused. AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (File photo)

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court also adjourned hearing the arguments on framing of charges against the Sisodia in light of the directions passed by the Delhi High Court, on the basis of the appeal filed by one of the accused Arun Pillai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on March 9 last year arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi in the liquor policy case.

This comes just a day after a Delhi High Court bench reserved judgment on the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in the money laundering and corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia's lawyer in the case, while seeking bail for him, said that the ED and CBI are still making arrests when it comes to the excise policy case, and there is no question of early conclusion of the trial.

Further, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday contended before the Delhi HC that the Aam Aadmi Party will be termed as an accused in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

The ED's submission was made while opposing the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case. "AAP is going to be made a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) to be filed in the case," ED's counsel contended before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.