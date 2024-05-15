 Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 30 by Delhi court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 30 by Delhi court

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 11:15 AM IST

Delhi Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia till May 30 in the excise policy case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia till May 30 in the Delhi excise policy case. The case was registered by the Central Bureau of investigation against the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22, naming former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as one of the accused.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (File photo)

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The court also adjourned hearing the arguments on framing of charges against the Sisodia in light of the directions passed by the Delhi High Court, on the basis of the appeal filed by one of the accused Arun Pillai.

Read more: Arvind Kejriwal out on bail, ex-Delhi minister sends ‘fresh’ resignation letter to CM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on March 9 last year arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi in the liquor policy case.

This comes just a day after a Delhi High Court bench reserved judgment on the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in the money laundering and corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia's lawyer in the case, while seeking bail for him, said that the ED and CBI are still making arrests when it comes to the excise policy case, and there is no question of early conclusion of the trial.

Further, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday contended before the Delhi HC that the Aam Aadmi Party will be termed as an accused in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Read more: AAP admits alleged ‘misbehaviour’ with Swati Maliwal by Kejriwal’s PS

The ED's submission was made while opposing the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case. "AAP is going to be made a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) to be filed in the case," ED's counsel contended before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 30 by Delhi court

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On