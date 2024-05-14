AAP admits alleged ‘misbehaviour’ with Swati Maliwal by Kejriwal’s PS

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday admitted that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved“ with the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister’s residence on May 13 when she was waiting to meet the CM; and added that the “CM has taken note of the incident and has asked for strict action.” Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. (File)

The surprising acknowledgment by Singh came a day after Delhi Police received two calls from CM’s residence, claiming Maliwal was assaulted there. Maliwal herself, who has been incommunicado since, arrived at Civil Lines police station soon after the alleged incident but she left stating she would file a complaint later.

It is believed the incident may have something to do with Maliwal’s prolonged absence -- she was out of the country between March and April, according to people aware of the matter -- at a time when the party was facing a crisis with Kejriwal being arrested on March 21. He was finally granted interim bail till June 1.

“Yesterday a very condemnable incident occurred. Swati Maliwal came to CM’s residence to meet Arvind Kejriwal. While she was waiting in the drawing room for Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar (CM’s private secretary) arrived there and misbehaved with her. Swati Maliwal called the police on 112 and informed them about the incident. Delhi CM has taken cognizance of the entire incident and asked for strict action in the matter,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said during a press conference at AAP headquarters on Tuesday evening.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that they received a letter from national commission for women (NCW) on Monday evening, in which the forum sought an action taken report (ATR) in Maliwal’s case within three days. “We are examining all possible angles and the report will be given within the stipulated time,” the officer, asking not to be named, said.

Singh’s statement is the first official reaction by anyone in the party on the incident which triggered a political row with the BJP demanding an investigation into the matter and alleging that it exposed the “anti-women face of the AAP.”

“Swati Maliwal has done a lot of work for the country and the society. She is one of the senior and oldest leaders of the party. We all are with her, and definitely, the CM will take action. I want to make it clear that AAP does not support such persons,” Singh said.

Maliwal is, however, yet to lodge any complaint with the Delhi Police or make any public comments regarding the alleged assault. “No complaint has been lodged by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal till now in the matter,” said a police official.

Bibhav Kumar did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

Maliwal could not be reached for comment.

In the wake of Singh’s acknowledgment of the alleged assault the Delhi unit of the BJP demanded that an FIR be registered.

“A woman has been assaulted and the AAP leaders are saying that cognizance has been taken. Till now the arrest (of the accused) should have taken place. We have come to know that the incident took place at the behest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Why has Swati Maliwal been silenced? Arvind Kejriwal should come forward and make a statement on why the assault took place and under what conditions,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.