Home / India News / Manmohan Singh turns 90: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Congress veteran

Manmohan Singh turns 90: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Congress veteran

india news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 10:27 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Singh and hailed him for being India's "India's finest statesmen".

Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms. (File photo)
Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms. (File photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday led the wishes for Congress veteran and his predecessor Manmohan Singh who is celebrating his 90th birthday. "Birthday greetings to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Singh and hailed him for being India's "India's finest statesmen". "Wishing one of India's finest statesmen, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India's development, have few parallels. He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness," tweeted the Wayanad MP - who is in Kerala leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “Today is Day 19 of #BharatJodoYatra and the day Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 90. He has been the rare epitome of grace, humility, dignity, sobriety, large-heartedness and erudition. It’s been my privilege to have had a close association with him for 36 years. Wishing him good health."

Other leaders who sent their greetings included the Mahila Congress chief.

"The entire nation prays for the long and healthy life of Dr Manmohan Singh ji. Join the nation in extending our warmest birthday greetings to him. India is forever proud of your achievements, profound service and dedication to our people. You are an inspiration to millions." Netta D'Souza tweeted.

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah. He studied at Punjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford. Singh, who was the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014), is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
manmohan singh
manmohan singh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out