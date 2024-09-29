Mann Ki Baat 114th edition: What PM Modi said in his monthly radio program
Prime minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat programme is set to complete 10 years and in it's 114th episode featured the importance of development and heritage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 114th edition of Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the importance of protecting the heritage of India while encouraging development.
Looking back at the campaigns under his government, PM Modi stated that 'Mann Ki Baat' has proven that people like positive developments and inspiring stories about the country.
One of the key points in the prime minister's speech was ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’ (progress and heritage), where he talked about the return of 300 ancient artefacts to India from the United States of America.
“US President Joe Biden, very affectionately, showed me some of these artefacts in his private residence in Delaware. Returned artifacts are made of materials such as terracotta, stone, ivory, wood, copper and bronze. We are very proud of our heritage," said PM Modi.
He also outlined a programme to merge traditional languages and digital technology saying, “There are some languages which are used by very few people. One such language is our 'Santhali' language. A campaign has been started to give a new identity to Santhali with the help of digital innovation.”
Other major points from the 114th Mann Ki Baat are as follows:
- In an emotional start to the programme, PM Modi discussed the ten years since Mann Ki Baat began. He also pointed out that it had been ten years since ‘Make in India’ campaign was introduced and asserted that exports and Foreign Direct Investment had risen since then, allowing local manufacturers to grow.
- Prime minister Modi discussed the upcoming festive season starting with Navratri and urged citizens to celebrate their joy by supporting ‘Made in India’ products.
- PM Modi also lauded the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and its success in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
- Discussing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and its success, PM Modi stated that people have started to realise the importance of ‘re-use, reduce and recycle’ and the mantra of ‘waste to wealth’ is becoming popular.
- Praising the women of Jhansi who revived the Ghurari river, PM Modi emphasised the value of Self Help Groups and the campaign to become a 'Jal Saheli' to lead conservation efforts at the rural level. He also pointed out the importance of learning water conservation as the country deals with heavy rainfall across several states.
- PM Modi referred to the people tuning in, the ‘Janata Janardhan’ as gods who he feels like he is visiting through his programme.
- In anticipation of October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and ten years since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan he commended those who participated in the movement.