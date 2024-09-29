Mann Ki Baat 114th edition: What PM Modi said in his monthly radio program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 114th edition of Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the importance of protecting the heritage of India while encouraging development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 10 years of Mann ki Baat by looking back at achievements during his tenure (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Looking back at the campaigns under his government, PM Modi stated that 'Mann Ki Baat' has proven that people like positive developments and inspiring stories about the country.

One of the key points in the prime minister's speech was ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’ (progress and heritage), where he talked about the return of 300 ancient artefacts to India from the United States of America.

“US President Joe Biden, very affectionately, showed me some of these artefacts in his private residence in Delaware. Returned artifacts are made of materials such as terracotta, stone, ivory, wood, copper and bronze. We are very proud of our heritage," said PM Modi.

He also outlined a programme to merge traditional languages and digital technology saying, “There are some languages which are used by very few people. One such language is our 'Santhali' language. A campaign has been started to give a new identity to Santhali with the help of digital innovation.”

Other major points from the 114th Mann Ki Baat are as follows:

In an emotional start to the programme, PM Modi discussed the ten years since Mann Ki Baat began. He also pointed out that it had been ten years since ‘Make in India’ campaign was introduced and asserted that exports and Foreign Direct Investment had risen since then, allowing local manufacturers to grow.

Also Read: PM Modi launches 3 PARAM Rudra supercomputers developed indigenously