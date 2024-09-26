PM Modi launches 3 PARAM Rudra supercomputers developed indigenously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually launched three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, a significant step in India’s push for scientific and technological advancement under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual launch event of PARAM Rudra supercomputers.

The supercomputers, developed indigenously at a cost of ₹130 crore, have been deployed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata to drive pioneering research across multiple scientific disciplines.

“There is no sector which does not rely on technology and computing capability,” Modi said. “In this revolution, our share should not be in bits and bytes but in terabytes and petabytes. Therefore, this achievement proves that we are moving in the right direction at the right pace,” he said.

The PARAM Rudra supercomputers, part of India's goal of achieving self-reliance in high-performance computing (HPC), will support advanced scientific research in various fields.

The Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will use the new system to explore astronomical phenomena such as Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs).

In Delhi, the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) will enhance research in material science and atomic physics, while the S N Bose Centre in Kolkata will focus on areas including physics, cosmology, and earth sciences. The S N Bose Centre in Kolkata will drive advanced research in areas such as physics, cosmology and earth sciences, it added.

“With Param Rudra Supercomputers and HPC system, India takes significant step towards self-reliance in computing and driving innovation in science and tech,” Modi posted on X.

Also Read | 'Narendra Modi would have inaugurated Pune Metro the sixth time': Supriya Sule's swipe

The National Supercomputing Mission, a collaboration between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), aims to create a network of advanced computing systems across India.

Modi said these supercomputers not only represent technological advancement but also play a key role in fulfilling the aspirations of the "last person" in society.

The prime minister had initially planned to visit Pune for the launch but had to cancel his trip due to heavy rains in the city. Officials stated that Modi was scheduled to flag off a Metro train line and launch development projects worth ₹22,600 crore.