Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pune visit cancelled due to heavy rain

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune on Thursday has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall that battered the city on Wednesday, according to sources in the Prime Minister's Office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune on Thursday has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. (ANI Photo)(DPR)

The cancellation comes in the wake of a severe downpour and a forecast predicting more rain. BJP sources indicate that discussions are underway to potentially reschedule the event for next week, given the significance of the Metro project that Modi was set to inaugurate just days before the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The SP College campus, where the Prime Minister was due to hold a public rally after inaugurating the Shivajinagar to Swargate Metro train stretch, experienced severe waterlogging and mud accumulation. Despite concerted efforts by local authorities, the waterlogged ground remained unsuitable for the event until early morning.

In an attempt to salvage the situation, the state government explored the possibility of changing the venue to the Ganesh Kala Krida auditorium. However, the Special Protection Group expressed reservations about this alternative. The final decision to cancel the tour was prompted by the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of continued rainfall in the city on Thursday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pune, which experienced 131mm of rainfall in just three hours on Wednesday evening. This marks the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded in September in the past 86 years. The previous record was set on 21 September 1938, when the city received 132.3mm of rain.

Wednesday's deluge caused significant disruption to traffic, with commuters reporting journey times up to three times longer than usual.

The heavy rainfall has not only affected the Prime Minister's visit but has also raised concerns about the city's infrastructure and its ability to cope with such extreme weather events. Local authorities are now focusing on mitigating the impact of the downpour and preparing for potential further rainfall as forecasted by the IMD.