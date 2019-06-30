Mann ki Baat LIVE: Let us conserve every drop of water, says PM Modi requesting conservation of water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” resumed today almost a month after the PM returned to power. This is the first ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme in Modi’s second consecutive term as the Prime Minister.

Enthused by stunning performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme to more people this time by making special arrangements and utilising all possible means.In order to ensure that more and more people listen to Modi’s radio programme, the party cadres at all levels have been directed to ensure better facilities such as better radio sets to attract more people to the programme.

Follow live updates here:

11:25 am IST “Want Swachh Bharat like national movement for water conservation” Pitching a national movement for conserving and preserving water - akin to Swachh Bharat- PM Modi said, “I appeal to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation. Please share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation. If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water, do share about them.”





11:22 am IST Let us conserve every drop of water: PM Modi As India finds itself in the midst of a water-crisis, PM Modi has requested Indian citizens to conserve water. “There is no fixed way to conserve water. In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same- to conserve every drop of water,” the PM said. Let us conserve every drop of water. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ffUs8G5Enp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 30, 2019





11:15 am IST PM Modi replugs his ‘No bouquet, just a book” request PM Modi talks about the book he has read in the recent past and shared the morals from his readings on Mann ki Baat. “Just recently, someone gave me a book entitled, popular short stories by Premchand. It was a great feeling,” PM Modi said. It is my request to you all- please devote some time to reading.



I urge you all to talk about the books you read, on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App.'



Let us have discussions on the good books we read and why we liked the books: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 30, 2019





11:12 am IST India saw over 61 cr voters exercising their franchise in 2019 polls: PM Modi PM Modi also talked about the recent concluded Lok Sabha elections and congratulated voters for exercising their franchise. “Just recently, our country celebrated a mega festival of democracy, a mammoth election campaign, from rich to poor, all were happily eager in this festival to decide the fate of their country. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic Election ever held in the world,” PM Modi said.





11:08 am IST Emergency saw outrage in conscience of one and all: PM Modi In his radio address, PM Modi said, “When Emergency was imposed, resistance against it was not limited to the political arena or politicians; the movement was not curtailed to the confines of prison cells. There was an outrage in the conscience of one and all.”





11:05 am IST Went to Kedarnath to meet myself: PM Modi Talking about his visit to Kedarnath temple, the prime minister said, “Amidst hectic election engagements, many people asked me a flurry of questions on why I had gone to Kedarnath. For me, it was an opportunity to meet myself.”





11:03 am IST Through ‘Mann ki Baat’, I tell your story in my voice: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his radio programme by mentioning the intervening period between the last episode of Mann ki Baat from February and the episode aired today. “There came a moment when I felt the need to reach out to you immediately after Elections concluded. Then I thought no, the established Sunday sequence should be maintained. But this Sunday has made one wait endlessly!”





10:50 am IST Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP workers expected to tune in from Dwarka Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to listen to the radio programme with other party workers at the Kakrola stadium in Dwarka, reported ANI.



