Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation shortly amid Covid surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will at 11am on Sunday address the nation through his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme. This will be the 76th episode of the programme and the fourth this year. The previous three 'Man Ki Baat' episodes of 2021 took place on January 31, February 28 and March 28.

Sunday's episode comes at a time the nation is reeling in the deadly second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with more than 300,000 daily cases and over 2,000 related deaths being recorded per day, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW). India is currently seeing more daily cases than any other country, and is the second worst-hit after the United States, and is ahead of Brazil. Several hospitals in various cities across the country have also reported acute shortage of medical oxygen.

The first episode of Maan Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014.