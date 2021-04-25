IND USA
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation shortly amid Covid surge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI File Photo)
Live

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation shortly amid Covid surge

This is the 76th episode of Mann Ki Baat and the fourth this year. Previous three episodes of the monthly radio programme were aired on January 31, February 28 and March 28.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will at 11am on Sunday address the nation through his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme. This will be the 76th episode of the programme and the fourth this year. The previous three 'Man Ki Baat' episodes of 2021 took place on January 31, February 28 and March 28.

Sunday's episode comes at a time the nation is reeling in the deadly second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with more than 300,000 daily cases and over 2,000 related deaths being recorded per day, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW). India is currently seeing more daily cases than any other country, and is the second worst-hit after the United States, and is ahead of Brazil. Several hospitals in various cities across the country have also reported acute shortage of medical oxygen.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported that in the previous 24 hours, there were cases and related fatalities . The country's Covid-19 tally currently stands at including deaths. Recoveries and active cases, meanwhile, are at respectively.

The first episode of Maan Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11am through the 76th episode of his Mann Ki Baat programme amid a rapid surge in country's daily Covid-19 cases.

