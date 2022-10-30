Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: 'India doing wonders in space sector', says PM Modi on ISRO feat
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: 'India doing wonders in space sector', says PM Modi on ISRO feat

Updated on Oct 30, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address LIVE updates: The address is being aired live on All India Radio, Doordarshan, and Narendra Modi mobile app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image)
New Delhi
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. This is the 94th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM," PM Modi said in a tweet earlier. The address is being aired live on All India Radio, Doordarshan, and Narendra Modi mobile app. Updates are also available on the Twitter handle of All India Radio and PMO.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    Modi on sensitivity towards environment

    “My dear countrymen, sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country who spend their lives to protect the environment," said Modi.

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:24 AM IST

    Student power making India powerful: Modi

    "Student power is the basis of making India powerful. It’s the youth of today, who will take India to new heights in the coming years," said PM Modi

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:21 AM IST

    PM hails youth for “revolutionary changes” in space sector

    “After the space sector was opened for India’s youth, revolutionary changes have started coming in it. Start-ups are bringing new innovations and technologies in this field.”

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:18 AM IST

    Modi talks about space, hails ISRO feat

    “India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously. A special Diwali gift from our youth to the country. With this, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, in the whole country, digital connectivity will be further strengthened,” said Modi.

    “India is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. The whole world, today, is astonished to see the achievements of India,” he added.

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:13 AM IST

    Modi hails achievements of Modhera village

    “Most of the houses in Gujarat's Modhera have started generating electricity from solar power. This is a great achievement,” said PM Modi.

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:12 AM IST

    PM Modi talks to residents of Modhera village

    PM Modi talks to residents of Modhera village, which was recently declared India’s first solar-powered village. 

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:09 AM IST

    PM Modi on Chhath Puja

    PM Modi calls Chhath Puja a “great example” of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

    “We see such grand pictures of Chhath puja being celebrated in foreign countries which means that Indian culture and its faith is making a mark in all corners of the world.”

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    Modi speaks on solar energy

    “India is harnessing solar energy in a big way. It is is transforming the lives of the poor and middle class of our country,” Modi said.

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    Modi greets people on Chhath Puja

    PM Modi sends Chhath greetings on Mann Ki Baat. “In Chhath Puja, the Sun worship is proof of the deep connection of our culture with nature,” he said.

  • Oct 30, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    PM Modi begins 'Mann Ki Baat' address

    Modi addresses the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

  • Oct 30, 2022 10:47 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation shortly

    PM Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' shortly.

