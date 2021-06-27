Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi cheers for Indian players, has this advise for people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday every player taking part in the Tokyo Olympics this year has struggled to get where they are today and must be encouraged as he addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme.

“They are not just going there for themselves but for the nation. These players will have to bring laurels o the nation and also win people’s hearts. And this is why my countrymen, I advise you not to pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly,” PM Modi said while addressing the 78th edition of the Mann Ki Baat, which is broadcast on the last Sunday every month. “We should support them with an open mind and encourage them,” he added.

“You can wish them on social media with #Cheer4India,” he said. If you come across any idea which the country should do for our players, then please send them to me. We will all support ur players bound for Tokyo,” he said.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talked about his government's seventh anniversary and said the nation has followed the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" during this period. There were many moments of national pride, he said and added that there were some stern tests as well as he referred to the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi spoke with a driver of a liquid oxygen tanker, a woman railway driver and an Indian Air Force officer involved in the transportation of oxygen and related equipment to praised them for working overtime to ensure the gas reached those who needed it the most. The Prime Minister also praised farmers across the country for helping the country procure a record production of crops even during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only did the agricultural sector kept itself safe but it also progressed, moving forward.