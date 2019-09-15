‘Mantriji, you can’t insult north Indians’: Priyanka Gandhi slams union minister

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:13 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi gave a stinging response to Union Minister Santosh Gangwar for his comment on lack of quality among north Indian candidates, saying that the minister cannot use such an excuse to hide the government’s failure.

She told Minister of State Santosh Gangwar in no uncertain terms that there have been no jobs in the market and the rest have been taken away by the government, courtesy the economic slowdown. She said the youth is waiting and hoping that the government will do something.

The Congress leader, who is in charge of east UP, has been speaking about issues concerning Uttar Pradesh.

“Mantriji, there has been your government for the last five years. There have been no new jobs. The ones that were there are being taken away by the economic slowdown brought about by the government. The youth is waiting for the government to do something. You cannot insult the north Indians and hope to get away with it. This will not do,” said Priyanka, tagging a news report about the minister’s comments.

मंत्रीजी, 5 साल से ज्यादा आपकी सरकार है। नौकरियाँ पैदा नहीं हुईं। जो नौकरियाँ थीं वो सरकार द्वारा लाई आर्थिक मंदी के चलते छिन रही हैं। नौजवान रास्ता देख रहे हैं कि सरकार कुछ अच्छा करे।



आप उत्तर भारतीयों का अपमान करके बच निकलना चाहते हैं। ये नहीं चलेगा।https://t.co/2f9ZhGmVoT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 15, 2019

On Saturday, minister Gangwar claimed that there was no dearth of job opportunities in the country but North Indian candidates lacked qualifications.

“I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for,” said Gangwar at a press conference in Bareilly, according to ANI.

“I am looking after the same ministry and I monitor the situation on a daily basis. There is no dearth of employment in the country. We have employment exchanges for a purpose and we have also developed a separate system. Our ministry monitors the situation,” Gangwar said.

In third set of government decisions to revive the economy on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a package to give a fillip to exports and revive housing sector.

Earlier, the finance minister had blamed the slowdown in the auto sector on millenials’ preference for ride hailing services like Ola and Uber.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 18:44 IST