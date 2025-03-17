‘Many men were involved’: Father of RG Kar rape-murder victim appeals to HC

The father of the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder victim raised some questions about the handling of his daughter's case and alleged the involvement of multiple men in the crime. A 31-year-old on-duty medic was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year.(Hindustan Times)

The victim's father said that the family filed a case in the high court submitting 54 questions regarding the investigation and allegations of evidence tampering.

"We have filed a case in the HC and submitted 54 questions. It is with the court to bring us those answers so that my daughter gets justice. Many men are involved in my daughter's rape and murder. And there are many hands involved in evidence tampering. West Bengal CM has led the process of evidence tampering," the victim's father told ANI.

"Police had brought dog squads for investigation, but we have received no report of that so far. We have faith in the courts and the courts are working fairly, as per our wishes," he added.

RG Kar rape case: What happened so far?

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the case, was on January 20 sentenced to life term by a Sealdah sessions court. The parents have sought a further probe to ascertain the alleged role of some other persons.

Through senior advocate Karuna Nundy, they had initially sought the intervention of the Supreme Court, but the bench deemed it appropriate for them to approach the jurisdictional high court where the CBI’s appeal demanding the death sentence for Roy is also currently pending.

Previously, the high court had advised the parents to seek clarification from the Supreme Court as to whether it could adjudicate the plea for a further probe by the CBI.

RG Kar victim’s family yet to get her death certificate

The father also claimed that though over seven months have passed after the incident, the parents are yet to get the death certificate of their daughter and have been running from pillar to post for it.

The father of the deceased post-graduate trainee alleged officials of the Swasthya Bhavan (health department headquarters), the hospital and Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s borough concerned are not cooperating with them.