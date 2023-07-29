Many Opposition leaders busy, INDIA's Mumbai meeting may be deferred to Sept: Report

As 21 MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- INDIA -- embarked on their two-day ground visit to Manipur, the third meeting of the Opposition bloc scheduled in Mumbai looks unsure as most opposition leaders are unavailable on August 25-26. According to a PTI report that cited sources, the meeting may get deferred as the bloc wants all its leaders to be present. At the second meeting of the Opposition parties, the bloc was named INDIA replacing UPA.

The first meeting of the opposition parties was held in Patna. At the second meeting in Bengaluru, the opposition bloc got an official name and 27 parties came under the banner.

The first major step INDIA took was the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, which has been brought by the Congress. Though the no-confidence motion is not going to hurt the NDA government as the numbers are with it, INDIA wants to compel PM Modi to issue a statement on Manipur violence in Parliament.

Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders in Mumbai have rallies to attend during August 25-26.

Doubt again over Sharad Pawar

Since the split of the NCP between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, speculations are rife over Sharad Pawar's next move. Last time, Sharad Pawar did not attend the first day of the meeting triggering initial speculations that he would skip the meeting.

This time, Sharad Pawar has an event in Pune on August 1 where he will share the stage with PM Modi.

